72, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Winchester, KY he was the son of the late Robert Harris and Mary Sue Davis Harris. Elwood attended Arc of Mercy and Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries. He loved DVD’s, music, animals, and orange pop. Most of all he loved his brother. Elwood is survived by his brothers, Strother Harris, and Elmer Harris; two nephews, Jonathan Curtis Harris, and Joshua Harris; one niece, Jocelyn Harris; many special friends at Evergreen Community Supports, special friend Kelly Roberts, and girlfriend Emily Cordle. A funeral service will be held 11:30am Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:30-11:30am at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 22, 2020