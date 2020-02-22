Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
(859) 252-6767
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
463 East Main Street
Lexington, KY 40509
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Elwood Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Elwood Harris Obituary
72, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Born in Winchester, KY he was the son of the late Robert Harris and Mary Sue Davis Harris. Elwood attended Arc of Mercy and Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries. He loved DVD’s, music, animals, and orange pop. Most of all he loved his brother. Elwood is survived by his brothers, Strother Harris, and Elmer Harris; two nephews, Jonathan Curtis Harris, and Joshua Harris; one niece, Jocelyn Harris; many special friends at Evergreen Community Supports, special friend Kelly Roberts, and girlfriend Emily Cordle. A funeral service will be held 11:30am Monday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Main St. Burial will follow in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 10:30-11:30am at the funeral home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -