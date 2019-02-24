passed away February 20, 2019. Born in Cleveland OH May 3, 1948 to the late Edward and Edith Nemecek. He grew up in Cleveland Heights OH and was a proud alumnus of St Ann's,St Ignatius HS '66 and attended John Carol University. Awarded the Athlete of the Year for basketball at IHS, the only time a football player did not receive this award. Bert had a long career in sales working in the hospitality and manufacturing industry most recently founding Lexseal in 2005. He loved making connections with his beloved customers at UPS Tates Creek working part time since 2009. Bert's greatest joy was family and spending time with & boasting about his grandchildren's accomplishments, following them in activities such as golf, lacrosse, football & gymnastics. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Mary Lou, daughter Kerry, sons Michael(Angie) and Patrick(Jenny) grandchildren Matthew(fiancée Morgan), Michael, Dylan, Grace, Maeve and Finley. Siblings Ed(deceased),Sharon, Mary Clare, Greg(Patty) and Bobby(Edelyn) numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be at Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Tues., Feb 26, 2019, 5-8 pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, Feb 27, 11am at Cathedral of Christ the King with burial following Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Birthright Lexington 2134 Nicholasville Rd 40503 or Catholic Way Bible Study PO Box 22324 Lexington KY 40522. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary