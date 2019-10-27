|
Walter (Dutch) Lee Kelderman (78) of Lexington, KY died 10/23/19 at home among family. Funeral services will be on November 1st at 11a at Second Presbyterian Church in Lexington, followed by a military burial at Camp Nelson National Cemetery at 2:30p. Walter is survived by his wife Deborah, 2 brothers, 5 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. Walter will be forever remembered for his patriotism and 20 year career in the United States Navy.?
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 27, 2019