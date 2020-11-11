Walter Lynn BowmanNovember 9, 2020Lexington, Kentucky - Bowman, Walter Lynn, 73, husband of Vivian Lee Crawley Bowman, passed away Mon., Nov. 9, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Walter was born Nov. 29, 1946 in Lexington to the late Albert and Rebecca Manley Bowman. He was a graduate of Lafayette High and the University of Kentucky. He was a veteran of the US Army and served in the USCOE; was a Professional Civil Engineer and Professional Land Surveyor; a member of Broadway Baptist Church and longtime member of Porter Memorial Baptist Church; he was a member of BGSL, Ducks Unlimited, NWTF, and B.A.S.S. Along with his wife Vivian, Walter is survived by his children, Racheal Lynn Bowman, Brian Phillip (April) Bowman, Meghann Jane (Brendan) Sword, and Stuart Keith Hamilton; grandchildren, Casey James Walls, Payton Raye and Jackson Phillip Bowman, Conner Phillip and Callen Peter Sword; and sisters, Gaile and Dottie Bowman. Services will be 12:30pm Friday, Nov. 13 at Broadway Baptist Church with burial following in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30am-12:30pm Friday at the church. Kerr Brothers-Harrodsburg Road is in charge. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Broadway Baptist Church, 2500 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 or The Salvation Army, 736 W. Main, Lexington, KY 40508