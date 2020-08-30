HAYES Walter Prewitt , 84, formerly of Winchester, passed away on August 25 in Frankfort. He had suffered with Alzhemer's disease and contracted COVID-19, which caused his death. He was born to John Prewitt Hayes and Elizabeth Hackett Hayes in Clark County on May 28, 1936. In 1954, He entered the Navy, 1954, attending radio school at Bainbridge, Maryland. He played basketball on the Little Creek Naval base team for four years. He attended Transylvania University. He was employed at IBM for 39 years, spending 10 years in Raleigh, NC with IBM. Walter was involved in many, many local organizations and community activities throughout this life, such as Boy Scouts, Fish & Game Club, Golf, School Board and Church activities. He was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel in 1996 and again in 2015. Walter was married to Judy Averitt Hayes, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his loving wife of 12 years, Kay McDaniel Hayes, Lawrenceburg; his two daughters, Nancy Hayes Kirk and Beth Hayes (Jeff) Summay of Zenica, Bosnia-Herzegovina, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.and two step children, Wayne McDaniel and Pam (Gary) Martin. He is also survived by beloved cousins, a niece and several great nieces and a nephew. The family would like to thank the Frankfort Regional Medical center for their excellent and compassionate care, especially the hospice nurses. There will be a private graveside service for the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice East, 407 Shopper's Drive, Winchester, KY 40391.



