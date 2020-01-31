|
ROBINSON Walter Richard "Dickie", sunrise February 20, 1932, sunset January 28, 2020. He leaves his loving wife Rhoda Small Robinson, a loving caregiver and friend Renay "Girl" Duncan, one aunt Dorothy Bond, one brother Robert (Nona) Robinson, one daughter Darlene Mosley, four grandsons Matthew and Ryan Brown,Jason and Ryan Mosley, two granddaughters Regina Mosley and Patricia Annette Brown, two great-grandsons Tyler Mosley and Cyncern Brown, four great-granddaughters Cierra, Margie and Najaha Brown and Olivia Mosley. Visitation 10 am, service 11 am Monday at Main Street Baptist Church, by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 31, 2020