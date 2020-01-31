Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Smith Funeral Home
340 East 3rd Street
Lexington, KY 40508
(859) 255-6273
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Richard "Dickie" Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Richard "Dickie" Robinson Obituary
ROBINSON Walter Richard "Dickie", sunrise February 20, 1932, sunset January 28, 2020. He leaves his loving wife Rhoda Small Robinson, a loving caregiver and friend Renay "Girl" Duncan, one aunt Dorothy Bond, one brother Robert (Nona) Robinson, one daughter Darlene Mosley, four grandsons Matthew and Ryan Brown,Jason and Ryan Mosley, two granddaughters Regina Mosley and Patricia Annette Brown, two great-grandsons Tyler Mosley and Cyncern Brown, four great-granddaughters Cierra, Margie and Najaha Brown and Olivia Mosley. Visitation 10 am, service 11 am Monday at Main Street Baptist Church, by Smith & Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -