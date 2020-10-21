1/
Walter Sowder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter David Sowder, 81, husband of Kathern Sowder, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born April 4, 1939 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Earl Bryan and Edna Murrell Sowder. Walter retired from the maintenance department of Johnson Controls in Georgetown after 38 years of employment. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Sowder, Owen J. (Pauline) Sowder, Barney Sowder and Roy Sowder. Walter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Kathern Ballinger Sowder, Versailles, daughter, Donna Sowder, Versailles, son, Wayne (Rhonda) Sowder, Versailles, sisters, Inice Sebree, Florida, Kathy (Peter) Hawley, Versailles, brother, Benny Sowder, Versailles, sister in laws, Sue Sowder, Broadhead, Marie Sowder, Georgetown, grandchildren, Holly Hance, Versailles, Amanda (Terry) Yates, Gravel Switch, Wes (Angela) Sowder, Lawrenceburg, Allisa (Jason) Thompson, Lexington, great-grandchildren, Briar, Eli, Emmett, Owen and Hadley. Private Funeral Services will be held at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Rose Crest Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Walter’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home
161 Broadway
Versailles, KY 40383-1156
(859) 873-4991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved