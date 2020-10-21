Walter Sowder

Walter David Sowder, 81, husband of Kathern Sowder, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born April 4, 1939 in Rockcastle County, Kentucky he was the son of the late Earl Bryan and Edna Murrell Sowder. Walter retired from the maintenance department of Johnson Controls in Georgetown after 38 years of employment. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Sowder, Owen J. (Pauline) Sowder, Barney Sowder and Roy Sowder. Walter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Kathern Ballinger Sowder, Versailles, daughter, Donna Sowder, Versailles, son, Wayne (Rhonda) Sowder, Versailles, sisters, Inice Sebree, Florida, Kathy (Peter) Hawley, Versailles, brother, Benny Sowder, Versailles, sister in laws, Sue Sowder, Broadhead, Marie Sowder, Georgetown, grandchildren, Holly Hance, Versailles, Amanda (Terry) Yates, Gravel Switch, Wes (Angela) Sowder, Lawrenceburg, Allisa (Jason) Thompson, Lexington, great-grandchildren, Briar, Eli, Emmett, Owen and Hadley. Private Funeral Services will be held at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Rose Crest Cemetery. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Walter’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com
.