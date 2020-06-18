Walter Westcote, 86, passed away at his home on Monday, June 15, 2020. Walter was born May 2, 1934 to William and Mary Westcote in New York City. He was the middle of 3 boys raised in Glenn Ridge, NJ. He graduated from Brown University in 1956 and then served in the Army from 1956 to 1958, receiving an honorable discharge. Walter then went on to work as a pension actuary and marry the love of his life, Carolyn in 1977. Walter is survived by his wife, Carolyn, 4 daughters; Nicole Tugrul (Levi), Tracy Westcote, Julie Waterson (David), and Allison Westcote. 9 Grandchildren; Kassidy Duke, Alyssa Duke, Trey Duke, Colin Gibson, Shadow Waterson, John Goforth, Sofia Tugrul, Benjamin Tugrul, and Sam Tugrul. As well as 1 Great grandson, Bradyn Church. Walter believed that there was nothing more important in life than family and it showed. He had a wry sense of humor and a lifetime of stories to tell. Walter was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and son. Walter was known as a civil war expert and book collector, as well as an author of a civil war book coming out this fall. He will be greatly missed, but his writing and legacy will live on through his writing and his family forever. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 18, 2020.