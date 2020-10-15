1/2
Waltraud "Trudy" Caudill
NICHOLASVILLE Caudill Waltraud "Trudy", 75, widow of Raymond Caudill, passed away Thurs., Oct. 8, 2020 at her home. Born in Germany, she was a daughter of the late Leander and Magdalene Schmidt Schuierer. She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Caudill; a son, Greg (Erika) Caudill; a granddaughter, Brook Caudill; a grandson, Cody Caudill; and many wonderful family and friends who will cherish her memory. Funeral services will be 12:30 p.m. Sat., Oct. 17, 2020 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd. by Bro. Lynn Eversole with burial to follow in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until service time.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
OCT
17
Service
12:30 PM
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home - Harrodsburg Road
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
