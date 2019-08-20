|
Wanda Dixon Graves, 78, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Wanda was born March 30, 1941 in Louisa, KY to the late Raymond and Mary (Williamson) Dixon. Wanda was a homemaker and loved her family. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Jack" Graves; brothers Ray Dixon and Bill Dixon; and sisters Faye Nelson, Dorothy Brown, Louise Roberts, and Virginia Sue Salyer. Survivors include her daughters Anita Anderson and Brenda Graves; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother Raymond Dixon Jr., and sisters Ruth Hinkle and Betty Whalen. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Walnut Grove Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Bevins officiating. Burial will follow in the Graves Cemetery in Georges Creek. Friends may visit the family on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Graves and her family.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 20, 2019