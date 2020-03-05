|
|
MURFREESBORO - Wanda L. Staley, 81, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on March 3, 2020 at Adams Place. She leaves behind her best friend and devoted husband, Rev. James Staley and her daughter Martha Nichols (Jim), along with her sister Mary Hackney of Barrett, WV and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Lonnie and Berenice Miller, sisters, Lillian Winters and Margarite Vance, as well as brothers William Miller, Walter Miller, and Roy Miller. Dr. Staley was a teacher for over 50 years. She was a lifelong lover of learning which she worked hard to instill in her students, who ranged from the elementary to graduate school levels. Born in Wharton, WV, she obtained degrees from Trevecca Nazarene University, Lehigh University, and then received her Ph.D from Kent State University. Dr. Staley's last 20 years of teaching were at Morehead State University, teaching Counselor Education to graduate students. A graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10am. Friends and family are welcome. Murfreesboro Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2020