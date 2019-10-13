|
Wanda Louise Coomer LeMaster, age 52, wife of David LeMaster, passed away at Baptist Health Lexington on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in Wolfe County Kentucky on April 8, 1967 to the late Arthur and Lorene Gaddis Coomer. Wanda was an avid worker for the John Clark Oil Company in Georgetown and as the manager of the store she made it one of the best in the state. She loved to travel as much as she could, but most of all she loved spending time with her grandbabies. In addition to her husband, David, she leaves behind her daughter, Katie Robbins of Georgetown, and her grandchildren, Kaylyn Harris and Pyper Barnes. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Arthur Coomer, Jr., Michael "Homer" Coomer, Maxie Coomer, Debbie Oaks, Donna(Willard) Robinson, Jenny Fouch, Janie (Tommy) Collins, all of Jackson, Kentucky and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends. Wanda is preceded in death by her brother, Wyamon Coomer and brother in law, James Oaks and brother in law, Darrell Fouch. Visitation for family and friends will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be 1pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the funeral home with Rev. Glenn Redmon officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Fond memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 13, 2019