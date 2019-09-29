|
Wanda Kay Martin, 61, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Fort Logan Hospital in Stanford, Kentucky. Wanda was born on February 19, 1958 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Frank (Karen Breeze) Breeze and Judy Powell Culp who survives. She is survived by one son Jeffery (Charity Humble) Breeze and a sister, Cynthia Breeze, granddaughter, Kayleeann Breeze and great granddaughter, Kadience Breeze. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until time of serve. Betts & West Funeral home is honored to serve Wanda and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 29, 2019