Wanda Offutt, 93, widow of Marion Lee Offutt, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. She was the daughter of Joel Burden and Lillian Alsop Southworth, and was born on February 24, 1926 in Scott County Kentucky. Wanda was a life long member of Long Lick Baptist Church, a graduate of Stamping Ground High School, and a former employee of Electric Parts. She retired from state government. She loved flowers and yard work, gospel music, and was an avid reader of the bible. Wanda loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Offutt of Georgetown, Kentucky, daughter-in-law, Jo Ann Moss Offutt of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, grandchildren, Dwight Marion (Krista) Offutt of Stamping Ground, Kentucky and Lee Ann Watters of Frankfort, Kentucky, great grandchildren, Jack Watters and Levi C. Offutt. She is also survived by her brother, Joe Southworth of Lexington, Kentucky and a host of nieces and nephews who loved and respected her. Wanda was preceded in death by son, Dwight Lee Offutt, great granddaughter, Leslie Hope Offutt, 5 brothers and 2 sisters. There will be a gathering of family and friends from 10am - 11am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11am with Rev. James Custard and Rev. Glenn Redman officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with the following serving as pallbearers, Dwight M. Offutt, Jack Watters, David McDowell, Amos VanArsdall, Junior Wright, Daniel Smith, Scott Tackett, and Jerry Lynn. Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Southworth, Randy Southworth, Pete Wise, Steve Southworth, Billy Southworth, Bobby Southworth, Larry Pulliam, Kenneth Darnell, Dudley Glass, and Deacons of Long Lick Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 15, 2019