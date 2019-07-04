|
Wanda Frances Patrick, 71, widow of Costello Patrick, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late William Flora and Gloria Young. She was a member of Unity Worship Center. Survivors are three sisters, Connie Blevins, Emma Dargavell and Patricia Mullins, all of Lexington; and two brothers, Robert Hunter, AL, and Alonzo Shirley, Lexington. She was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Hunter. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Friday at Unity Worship Center. Visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the church. Burial will be private. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 4, 2019