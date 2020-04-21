Home

Wanda Perkins


1942 - 2020
Wanda Perkins Obituary
Wanda Mae Borders Perkins, 77, widow of Jimmie Perkins, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her home on Blueberry Lane in Nicholasville, Kentucky. She was born on October 4, 1942 in Bardstown, Kentucky. Survivors include her children, Jimmie Perkins, Stephen Perkins, Debbie Barb and her brother, Harold Borders and 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Bonnie Spears. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Wanda and the Perkins family. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Online guestbook at www. Betts&Westfuneralhome;.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 21, 2020
