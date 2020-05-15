Wanda Reynolds Harney, 67, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home. She was born on September 14, 1952 in Jessamine County, Kentucky to the late Eldon Reynolds and Eva Mae Miller Reynolds. She was retired from the U.S. Postal Service where she was Postmaster at Keene, Kentucky. Survivors include her son, Lee Harney and wife, Cindy, granddaughter, Kayla Harney, brother, Merle Reynolds and sister, Marcella (Harvey) Sandlin. Private services will be Monday at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Bales officiating. Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Bearers will be Timothy Sandlin, Jason Sandlin, Justin Sandlin, and Bruce Reynolds. Honorary bearer will be Harvey Sandlin. The service will be live streamed on our Facebook page beginning at 1:00PM, Monday. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 15, 2020.