Wanda Faye (Bradburn) Shepherd, age 67, ended her battle with cancer on March 2, 2019. Her joy, strength and hope were a testament to her love for Jesus. Wanda followed her lifelong calling as nurse, wife, mother, and Nena. Her caring spirit and beautiful smile will be forever missed. Wanda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Col. Stephen P. Shepherd and parents, Arthur & Faye Bradburn. She is survived by her beloved sons, Bane and Jess & wife, Danna; grandchildren, Marlee, Easton, Ky, and Brodie; sister, Karen & Darrell Livingston; brothers and sisters of the Shepherd family; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her friends who came and cared for her in her time of need. Visitation on Wednesday, March 6th from 5-7 pm at Rose Mann Heritage Chapel will conclude with a Rosary. The Funeral Mass is Thursday, March 7th at 10am at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Graveside Service at Shepherd Memorial Park in Hendersonville, NC on Friday, March 8th at 12p. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Legacy Clinic, stmaryclinic.org. Online condolences may be made at rosemortuary.com.