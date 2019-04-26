Resources More Obituaries for Wanda Grose Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Wanda Sue Grose

Obituary Flowers Wanda Sue Grose, 62, wife of William Grose, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 in Cynthiana, Kentucky. She was born on October 19, 1956 in Georgetown, Kentucky, to the late Orville and Elizabeth Wilburn. Wanda loved taking care of her grandchildren. Wanda is survived by her children, Bill (Angie) Grose of Cynthiana, Jeff (Becky) Grose of Georgetown, Alisha Linkous, Jason (Stevi) Grose, and Sonya Kay Burton, all of Cynthiana; 13 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Jr. Wilburn and R. C. Wilburn, and sister, Beulah Baker, all of Georgetown. Funeral services will be 10:00am, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5:00pm-8:00pm Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, her sons, Bill Grose, Jeff Grose, Jason Grose, and in addition to her sons, Brady Grose, Aric Grose, and Brandon Linkous. Gunner Grose and Chase Linkous will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries