Wanda Thomas

November 11, 2020

Lexington, Kentucky - Wanda Goodwin Thomas was born November 26, 1930 in Danville, Kentucky as the only child to the late William H. Goodwin, Jr., and Leoda Lynn Goodwin. As a child Wanda attended the public schools in Danville and in Lexington, Kentucky. She graduated from Lexington Dunbar High School in 1947. Wanda then matriculated to Kentucky State University where she graduated in 1951 with a degree in social work.

In August,1952 Wanda married Leonard Thomas and the two of them moved to Chicago, Illinois. From this union she had two children. For thirteen years Wanda was employed as a social worker for the Cook County Commission of Social Services. In 1967 her husband Leonard died, and she returned to Lexington, Kentucky with her children.

Once in Lexington, Wanda worked as a caseworker for the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center, as a social worker for the Hunter Foundation, and as a social worker for the Commonwealth of Kentucky Division of Community Based Services. In 1980 she was hired as Adult Services Director for the Lexington-Fayette County Commission of Social Services and she continued in this position until her retirement in 1995.

Wanda rejoined St. Paul A.M.E. Church upon returning to Lexington and held many active roles within the Church. She maintained a strong Christian faith and was devout member of her Church.

She is survived by her son, Reginald Leonard (Vela) Thomas, her daughter, Rose Thomas (Harvey) Pickrum; three grandchildren, Johanna Rose Thomas, Leonard David (Ashley) Thomas, and William Philip Thomas, and three great-grandchildren, Rosalyn, Abigail, and Henry Thomas.

There will be a private visitation with family only. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Frankfort Cemetery in Frankfort, Kentucky beginning at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements by Smith and Smith Funeral Home.

The family asks that any gifts and donations be made directly to the benefit of St. Paul A.M.E. Church and that checks be mailed to the Church at 251 North Upper Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507.





