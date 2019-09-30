|
Wanda Lee Perry Toomey, 91, Lexington, widow of Morris R. Toomey, died Friday, Sept. 27 at home. She was a daughter of the late George and Kathryn Perry Sr. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharyn Toomey Deal and son-in-law, Jack. Survivors are a daughter, Brenda Toomey; a son, Wayne (Donna); three granddaughters, Nicole Toomey-Fluellen (Earl), Michele Hellard, Shawna Toomey (Antious); seven great-grandchildren, Kaylynn, Earl, Khloe Toomey- Fluellen, Bryson and Connor McKee, Jordan Mays and A.J. Byrd; two step grandkids; three step great-grandkids, Jeremy Parker, Courtney Fultz and Summer Jones; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Wednesday at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Main St. Burial will be in Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hospice Care of the Bluegrass, 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 30, 2019