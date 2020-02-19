|
|
|
80 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born at Calloway in Rockcastle County, KY on May 21, 1939 the daughter of David and Marie Phillips Stallsworth. She was a homemaker and a member of Calloway Holiness Church. She enjoyed sewing, reading, making candy, and playing board games with her family. She is survived by her husband, Jim Wood; three sons, David Ray Tallant of Mt. Vernon, and Gregory Eugene Tallant and Bryan Keith Tallant and wife, Lisa, both of Williamsburg; two daughters, Billie Janice Noe and husband Gary of Lexington, and Susan Sharp of Berea; a sister, Linda Waterman of Lexington; and eleven grandchildren, Wanda McClure, David Tallant, Danny Tallant, Peggy Tallant, Michael Tallant, Michelle Moore, Freddy Tallant, Becky Tallant, Jimmy Sharp, Ashton Tallant, Hunter Tallant, and Jacob Tallant. 19 great grandchildren and 18 great-great grandchildren also survive. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Dwayne Tallant; a grandson, Stephen Keith Tallant; and a sister, Lorene Stephens. Funeral services for Mrs. Wood will be conducted Tuesday evening, February 18 at 7:30 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Elzie Doan. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home after 6:00 PM Tuesday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Wood’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 19, 2020