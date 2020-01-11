|
|
|
Warren Demoree Price, 77, widower of Carol Mullannix Price, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born on November 26, 1942 in Sadieville, Kentucky, Warren was the son of the late Floyd and Mae Fields Price. He was a member of Central Church of God, a graduate of Scott County High School, ran Price Barber Shop over 40 years, and was currently working at Ye Olde Hair Shed. Warren loved fishing, gardening, and his grandchildren, and also enjoyed good conversation and food. "Our dad was a man of faith and he always tried to share the good news that there was hope in Christ no matter who you were, or where you came from." He is survived by his sons, Nathaniel Dane (Katie) Price of Georgetown, Kentucky and Bryan Matthew (Lyndsey) Price of Versailles, Kentucky; grandchildren, Madison & Carson Price and Devon & Wyatt Crowe; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Warren was preceded in death by brothers, Gayle Price and Earl Wayne Price. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky with service to begin at 7:00pm with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Honorary pallbearers are, Juball Dawes, Donnie Hombirg, Bobby Hoover, Harold Marshall, Wayne Mullannix, Billy Utter, and Danny Burkhead. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to Thank the family for the trust they placed in us. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 11, 2020