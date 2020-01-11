Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Price

Send Flowers
Warren Price Obituary
Warren Demoree Price, 77, widower of Carol Mullannix Price, passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Born on November 26, 1942 in Sadieville, Kentucky, Warren was the son of the late Floyd and Mae Fields Price. He was a member of Central Church of God, a graduate of Scott County High School, ran Price Barber Shop over 40 years, and was currently working at Ye Olde Hair Shed. Warren loved fishing, gardening, and his grandchildren, and also enjoyed good conversation and food. "Our dad was a man of faith and he always tried to share the good news that there was hope in Christ no matter who you were, or where you came from." He is survived by his sons, Nathaniel Dane (Katie) Price of Georgetown, Kentucky and Bryan Matthew (Lyndsey) Price of Versailles, Kentucky; grandchildren, Madison & Carson Price and Devon & Wyatt Crowe; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Warren was preceded in death by brothers, Gayle Price and Earl Wayne Price. Memorial visitation will be Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00pm at Central Church of God, 224 New Coleman Lane, Georgetown, Kentucky with service to begin at 7:00pm with Rev. Sam Glenn officiating. Honorary pallbearers are, Juball Dawes, Donnie Hombirg, Bobby Hoover, Harold Marshall, Wayne Mullannix, Billy Utter, and Danny Burkhead. Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to Thank the family for the trust they placed in us. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -