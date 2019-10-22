|
IN MEMORY Warren W. Rosenthal September 20, 1923 October19, 2019 The bright, beaming eyes and the ear-to-ear, gleeful smile signaled that Warren Rosenthal was enjoying himself --really enjoying himself. That signature look was there in 1948 when he was serving 5-cent hamburgers at his first 8-seat Jerry's Restaurant in Lexington, and it was there when the Rosenthal Foundation made significant philanthropic gifts to causes that he and his family believed in. Born in Paducah, KY, in 1923, Warren W. Rosenthal was one of two children of Lucille and Govriel Rosenthal. They and his brother, Govriel, predeceased him. Over those years Warren had great gratitude for many joys: the love of wife, Betty, who predeceased him; his daughter, Carol Rosenthal, granddaughters, Beth (Jason) Pitman and Jenny Veal, and three great grandchildren, Mallory, Lucie and Wyatt Pitman. And there were the accomplishments that made his life a joyous legacy: -- Warren expanded JERRY'S RESTAURANT regionally before he created the first "Fast Fish" restaurant chain, LONG JOHN SILVER'S FAST FOOD SHOPPES (37 states, 2 foreign countries). As president, he took the parent company, JERRICO INC., which also included 60 JERRY'S RESTAURANTS and his latest innovation, FAZOLI'S (fast Italian food), public on the NY Stock Exchange in 1969. -- Warren was hailed with honors by national and international restaurant organizations for being a franchise pioneer in offering difficult to deliver "fast fish" and Italian specialties. Among his most enjoyed recognitions was being presented the Icelandic Order of the Falcon, the highest award to anyone other than royalty or the heads of state. All the cod Long John Silver's purchased made a lot of Icelanders smile. -- Warren also served on the corporate boards of Office Suites Plus, Immunomedics, Inc., and, for 20-years, Kentucky Utilities, Inc. -- In 1989, bored after just 32-days of retirement, Warren, with friends and partners, Ralph Gabbard and Glenn Pennington, "saved" the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, which had fallen into difficult financial times after popular, pre-WW 2 "Barn Dance" radio roadcasts. The "Renfro Valley Experience" with Betty and Warren started with Warren behind the wheel for a speed limit blast down Interstate 75 and then being introduced and shaking hands with everyone who worked there. In July, 2000, Warren and Betty donated Renfro Valley to the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame Museum. -- When Warren and Betty purchased Patchen Wilkes Farm, they knew this farm was something special: the home of the rarest Pure White Thoroughbreds. With farm manager, Barry Ezrine, they both dramatically increased the breed and earned national recognition. One of Warren's big smiles was there whenever one of his "White Patchen Beauties" raced at Keeneland and other local tracks. What the white thoroughbreds lacked in speed was compensated by the excitement racing fans showered upon them. Warren was awarded the W.T. Young Award from the Kentucky Owners and Breeders Association in 2014 for this contribution. -- There is a long list of educational, civic and charitable awards presented to Warren. What isn't as publicly known is the long list of similar organizations that Warren and Betty were one of, if not THE, major benefactor. Warren told everyone that his greatest joy was giving back to his community and Commonwealth. He also said that it was his duty. Warren's office manager and family confidant, Jane Thorne, carefully oversees their fulfillment. -- These gifts would include supporting programs in the cities of Lexington and Paducah, as well as The Commonwealth; Sayre School, Lexington Theological Seminary and the Universities of Kentucky and Transylvania; Junior Achievement; the Kentucky Historical Society; City of Hope; Children's Advocacy Center; Camp Horsin' Around, the ;The Child Development Center of the Bluegrass and Temple Adath Israel. Many of us will miss Warren's bright eyed, big smiles. But that look and those moments of joy will be treasured by his family, friends and community for many years to come. Thank you for your smile, Warren. If you would like, please make a donation to the in Warren's memory.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 22, 2019