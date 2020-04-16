|
Wava Lou Waits Mathews, 84, widow of Robert Ira Mathews, died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Nicholasville Nursing & Rehab. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 16, 1935 to the late Willie Curtis Waits and the late Mary Thurman Waits. Wava was retired from the First National Bank working in both the Nicholasville and Wilmore offices and she was a member of Jessamine Christian Church. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey G. Mathews, sister, Geraldine Adams and two grandchildren, Emily Norwood and Holly Moore. She is preceded in death by a son, Alan Mathews and a daughter, Mary Ellen Mathews Mills. Private services will be Friday, April 17, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on Facebook at Burial will be in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 16, 2020