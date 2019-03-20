85, of Lexington passed away on Sunday, March 17th, 2019. He is survived by his dearly-loved partner Nancy O. Weaver and her daughters, Cyndi Weaver Dodson (Mark) and Christi Weaver Moore (Ray), as well as her three grandchildren: Danielle Dodson Picken (Dary), Lexi Dodson, and Jude Moore. A licensed professional social worker, Wayde retired in 1987 after working for thirty-four years in Kentucky state government in the cabinet for Human Resources, Bureau for Social Services. He worked in the rehabilitation of juvenile delinquents in a number of positions: athletic director and coach at Kentucky Village near Lexington, recreation program specialist for juvenile treatment programs in Kentucky, and juvenile counselor at two residential treatment programs in Kentucky. Wayde was born in Fleming County as the only child of the late Beulah Henderson Walker and the late Paul "Bud" Walker. He graduated from Fleming County High School in 1952 and attended Morehead State University before graduating from the University of Kentucky. He served two years in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Knox, Korea, and Japan. During his time in the army, he was a member of competitive sports teams in special services. Over the last thirty-five years, Wayde enjoyed travelling to many interesting places with his beloved partner, Nancy. Fort Myers Beach, Florida held a special place in his heart; he and Nancy owned property in Fort Myers for many years and spent much of their time there. Wayde belonged to a number of organizations: Kentucky Public Retirees Association, American Legion Thoroughbred Post 341, the University of Kentucky Alumni Association, and the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He was a member of Southland Christian Church. Wayde was also part of the "lunch bunch" at The Rock at Immanuel Baptist Church and thoroughly enjoyed that time spent with friends. A gathering of friends and family will be held at Clark Legacy Center (601 E. Brannon Rd.) on Thursday, March 21st from 4-6 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the Flemingsburg Fire Department. www.clarklegacycenter.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary