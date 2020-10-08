Howard Wayne Fowler, 60, of Fort Gay, WV went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Wayne was born June 16, 1960 in Louisa, KY to Leroy and Carrie Jean (Thompson) Fowler. He was preceded in death by his father Leroy Fowler and his brother Lee Roy Fowler. Survivors include his mother Carrie Jean Fowler; children Wayne Douglas Fowler and Christopher Fowler; grandson Wayne Douglas Fowler, Jr.; siblings Ewings "Butch" (Darlene) Fowler, Karen (Charlie) France and Mary Jo Saul; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and special friends Terry Hatfield, Rick Locklear, Perry Doss, Mark Kitts, and Joey Hayton. Funeral services for Mr. Fowler will be conducted Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mack Ray Cyrus officiating. Burial will follow in the Thompson Cemetery at Vinson Branch. Friends may visit the family on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Fowler and his family.



