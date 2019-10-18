|
James “Wayne” Gaines, 82, died on October 15, 2019 at his home in Versailles, KY after a long illness. He was born in Versailles to the late Woodrow Wilson Gaines and Frances Roark Gaines McAuliff. He was the grandson of the late Ollie B. and Dora Robards Gaines, Versailles. He is survived by one brother, Woodrow (Lois) Gaines, Versailles, two nephews, Michael (Deborah) Gaines, Lexington KY, Mitchell Gaines, Binghamton, NY and two nieces, Janine (Pat) Burrows, Mobile, AL and Krista (Mike) Galitsis, Granite Falls, WA. Wayne grew up in Dearborn, MI and graduated from Western Michigan University. He served in the US Army in (West) Germany. For four decades, he worked in the insurance industry in Chicago, Minneapolis and St. Louis. After Wayne retired, he returned to Versailles to reconnect with his home town. He attended Versailles Presbyterian Church. One of his favorite pastimes was spending time with childhood friends, and he was proud to be president of the local chapter of the “R.O.M.E.O.’s” – Retired Old Men Eating Out. A memorial service is planned on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. The family will welcome visitors one hour prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family at Wayne’s beloved vacation cottage in Boyne City, Michigan. The family thanks his devoted caregivers, the Wilder family, and the staff of Bluegrass Care Navigators ExtraCare and Hospice for their loving attention to Wayne. Gifts in memory of Wayne are suggested to the Woodford Humane Society PO Box 44, Versailles, KY 40383
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2019