Wayne Thomas Hudson

Wayne Thomas Hudson Obituary
Wayne Thomas Hudson, 72, husband of Danielle Leigh Barrell Hudson, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the University of Kentucky. He was born on December 31, 1946 in Branson, Missouri. Wayne was a retired car salesman, a graduate of UCLA Berkley and a member of Mt. Eden Christian Church. Services will be 6:00 PM, Thursday at Mt. Eden Christian Church with Pastor Greg Herriford officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5-6:00 PM at the church. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Wayne and his family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 1, 2019
