. Welby Lee Neal of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Health Care Center Richland Place in Nashville, Tennessee having attained the age of 78 years, 7 months and 27 days. He was born in Clinton County, Kentucky on Sunday, July 6, 1941 the son of the late Murley and Elsie (Whittenburg) Neal. He was a member of the Peolia Methodist Church, a U.S Veteran, and a former co-owner of Neal Lumber Company in Albany, Kentucky. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Ann (Byrd) Neal, whom he married on Monday, November 18, 1963, and a sister, Glee Crockett. He is survived by his son, Lee (and Jennifer) Neal of Columbia, Kentucky, brothers, Donald (and Geneva) Neal of Albany, Kentucky, Denton (and Josephine) Neal of Albany, Kentucky, grandchildren, Seth Flowers, Noah Flowers, Josh Flowers, all of Columbia, Kentucky, and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Mr. Welby Lee Neal will be conducted Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial will follow in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky. Family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. (CST) on Friday, March 6, 2020, and again after 6:00 a.m. (CST) on Saturday until the funeral hour. Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 7, 2020