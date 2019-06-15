|
HUNT Weldon Jr., widower of Laura Jane Hunt passed from this life on May 31, 2019. He was born in Owensboro, KY to Daisy Wright Hunt and Weldon Hunt, Sr. on Sep. 28, 1926. He married Jane on Aug. 10, 1946 and they celebrated 72 years together last year. In addition to his wife, Weldon was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Clareen Morris (Ed). Survivors include his son, Brian (Cathy) Hunt; granddaughters Sarah Hunt (Jon Rader) and Whitney (Jon) Schneider, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will take place in Calhoun KY in late July.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 15, 2019