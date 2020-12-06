Wendell C. Hollan
August 21, 1927 - November 22, 2020
Lexington, Kentucky - Wendell Hollan, 93, of Lexington, passed away peacefully on Nov 22nd, 2020 surrounded by members of his loving family. The son of the late Eula and Colson Hollan, he was born on August 21, 1927 in Ashland, KY. A person of deep commitment to his family and friends, Wendell didn't know a young child that he didn't care for or loved. Wendell made others feel welcome and was always ready to celebrate and share life's numerous blessings. Perhaps his greatest blessing was his marriage to Wanda. His life together with Wanda was a 67-year love story. While attending Centre College Wendell was called by his country and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a surgical technician during World War II and the Korean war. Wendell's greatest passions in life were for the care of his family and friends. He also had a determined commitment to give back to his community as he was president of the Gardenside Kiwanis Club and president of the Castlewood Baseball League. Wendell was also a proud Kentucky Colonel and Admiral. Wendell is preceded in death by his wife Wanda Hollan and his son Mark Hollan (Lynda). Survivors include his daughter Donna (Al) Eiermann, sons Wendell (Karen) Hollan, Jr. and Greg (Anne) Hollan; grandchildren Jason (Tracy) Hollan, Heather (Eli) Mitchell, Pierce Hollan, Colson Hollan, Brian Hollan, Lauren Hollan, Jennifer Eiermann and Connor Sroka along with numerous nephews, nieces and great grandchildren including Jansen and Merrick Hollan and Isaiah and Josiah Mitchell. The family would like to thank the staff of Sayre Christian Village for their compassion and loving care. A private interment will be held at Lexington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Wendell's name be made to Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington, KY 40517 (A non-profit senior living community). To share a remembrance of Wendell or to offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
