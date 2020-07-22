1/
43 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lexington, KY on September 23, 1976 the son of Charles Douglas and Betty Stallsworth Russell. He is survived by his mother, Betty Hellard of Mt. Vernon; his father, Doug Russell of Danville; four brothers, Robert Lee Russell, David Ray Russell, and James Matthew Russell, all of Mt. Vernon, and Anthony Scott Russell of Lexington; and a sister, Jodi Lynn Hellard of Orlando. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Lee Russell and Randall Lewis Russell. The family has requested cremation with no services. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mr. Russell’s online obituary.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 22, 2020.
