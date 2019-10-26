|
|
of Lexington, Kentucky died on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019. Jim worked in the broadcasting industry for 14 years and cable television for 20 years. He is survived by his sisters Dyan and Susan, a brother Bobby and mother Pagie. A fun time can be had by friends and family at the Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Clark Legacy Center – Brannon. Memorial Contributions may be made to Jillian’s Joy Box, 107 White Oak Rd, Richmond, KY 40475 or Camp Horsin’ Around. “Life is just a bowl of hoop-la.” (From Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake by Small Faces, May 24, 1968). Burial will take place in Winchester Cemetery at 2pm Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 26, 2019