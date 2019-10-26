Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clark Legacy Center
Brannon, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Mastin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley James (Jim) Mastin II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley James (Jim) Mastin II Obituary
of Lexington, Kentucky died on Thurs., Oct. 24, 2019. Jim worked in the broadcasting industry for 14 years and cable television for 20 years. He is survived by his sisters Dyan and Susan, a brother Bobby and mother Pagie. A fun time can be had by friends and family at the Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at Clark Legacy Center – Brannon. Memorial Contributions may be made to Jillian’s Joy Box, 107 White Oak Rd, Richmond, KY 40475 or Camp Horsin’ Around. “Life is just a bowl of hoop-la.” (From Ogdens’ Nut Gone Flake by Small Faces, May 24, 1968). Burial will take place in Winchester Cemetery at 2pm Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clark Legacy Center
Download Now