Whitney Danielle Gardner, 30, died Friday, March 27, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital after an accident. She was born in Johnson County, Kentucky on March 16, 1990 to Peggy Sue Roark and the late Curtis Gardner. Whitney for Labor Works at Rumpke. Survivors include her loving daughter, Tessa Raelle Thomas, sisters, Elizabeth Mullins, Dakota Howell and Elaina Rogers, brother, Jonah Roark and Maternal Grandmother, Vinetta Mullins Roark. Private services will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Bro. DeWayne Brewer officiating and visitation on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Betts and West Funeral Home will be live-streaming the funeral service on their Facebook page at 1:00PM, Thursday. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 31, 2020
