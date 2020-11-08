Wiladene Fraley, 77, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. Wiladene was born September 23, 1943 in White Gravel, Ohio to the late George and Julia (Pitts) Culp. She made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ and attended many churches with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Fraley, son in law Eric Salyers, and sisters Helen Motter and Charlotte Cutcher. Survivors include her children Darla Saylers, Raymond (Marie) Fraley, Jr., Wesley Fraley, Shane Fraley, Bradley Fraley, Irene Howard, and Shaun Fraley; many grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and sisters Darlene (Frank) Jackson and Juanita (John) Banner. Funeral services for Mrs. Fraley will be conducted Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Fraley Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Fraley and her family.



