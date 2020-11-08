1/
Wiladene Fraley
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wiladene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wiladene Fraley, 77, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. Wiladene was born September 23, 1943 in White Gravel, Ohio to the late George and Julia (Pitts) Culp. She made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ and attended many churches with her husband. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Fraley, son in law Eric Salyers, and sisters Helen Motter and Charlotte Cutcher. Survivors include her children Darla Saylers, Raymond (Marie) Fraley, Jr., Wesley Fraley, Shane Fraley, Bradley Fraley, Irene Howard, and Shaun Fraley; many grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and sisters Darlene (Frank) Jackson and Juanita (John) Banner. Funeral services for Mrs. Fraley will be conducted Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Fraley Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Fraley and her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Young Funeral Home - Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Young Funeral Home - Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Young Funeral Home - Louisa
201 W Main Street
Louisa, KY 41230
(606) 638-4521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved