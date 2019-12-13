|
Wilbert Parker Jr, age 72 husband of Carolyn Davis Parker Davis passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born on August 18, 1947 to the late Wilbert Parker and Anna Francis Puckett. Wilbert was retired from GE. He is survived by one son Wilbert Ray Parker, three step sons Bobby (Teresa) Campbell, Lester (Cheryl) Campbell and Benny (Debbie) Pivonka, two grandchildren Margie Parker and Elisha Parker and three sisters Darlene Parker, Peggy (Jerry) Blakeman and Annie Welch, two grandchildren, Margie Parker and Elisha Parker and four great grandchildren. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Randall Parker and one sister Carolyn Sue Parker. Funeral service will be conducted at 11AM Monday, December 16, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3-7 PM Sunday at the funeral home. Casket bearers will be Ray Parker, Bobby Campbell, Benny Pivonka, James Baker, Jason Stotts, Melvin Tudor, Keith Sayers and Joey Johnson. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 13, 2019