Wilbur August Heinz Jr.
1935 - 2020
Wilbur August Heinz, Jr.
December 18, 1935 - November 14, 2020
Atlanta, Georgia - Wilbur, or "Bill" as he much preferred, was born on December 18th, 1935 in Charlottesville, VA.
He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and Vanderbilt Medical School. A radiologist, he provided service to small rural hospitals throughout central Kentucky. He was a devoted Kentucky Wildcats fan, never missed a game and could often be found enthusiastically shouting (or cussing) at his television. Among his many talents, Bill was also a consummate host, a master at the grill and mixed one mean Old Fashioned cocktail.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Marshall Rose Heinz, his parents, Wilbur and Jane Heinz and sister, Leila Walker. Bill is survived by his daughter, Leslie Muir and son-in-law, Thornton; son, Steve Heinz and daughter-in-law, Missy. His four grandchildren, Max and Leo Muir and Annie and Price Heinz, affectionately called him "Pop." Bill is also survived by his niece, Jane Smiley and nephews, Carr and Porter Walker of Louisville, KY.
In Bill's memory, donations may be sent to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (https://themmrf.org/) in honor of his beloved wife, Marshall. A private family service is planned.


Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 22, 2020.
