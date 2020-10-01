FRYE Dr. Wilbur W., emeritus professor of plant and soil science at the University of Kentucky died on September 27th in Lexington KY at his home, he was 87. Wilbur Frye was born August 6th 1933 and raised on a farm in western Tennessee near the town of Finger. After serving in the U.S. Air Force and working as an air traffic controller with the Federal Aviation Administration Dr. Frye attended the University of Tennessee graduating in 1967 with a Master's of Science in Agronomy. Dr. Frye then attended Virginia Tech graduating with a PHD in 1970. He taught at Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville between 1970 and 1974 then moved to Lexington teaching at the University of Kentucky for 25 years. Retiring from education in 2000, Dr. Frye served four years as the executive director of the Office of Consumer and Environmental Protection with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture between 2004 and 2008. During Dr. Frye's career in education, he taught and conducted extensive research in soil science and environmental management and proudly directed and co-directed 15 graduate students, four of whom received their Ph.D. He also chaired the University Senate Council and was a faculty representative on the presidential search committee. While teaching at the University of Kentucky, Dr. Frye notably lectured at Shandong University in China in 1985. Dr. Frye authored and co-authored close to 80 articles in scientific journals, as well as numerous symposium proceedings and book chapters in his area of expertise. He was the editor of one book and served as an associate editor for the Soil Science Society of America Journal between 1990 and 1993. Very proud of his decision to teach long ago, it was evident to Dr. Frye early on that he would pursue a career in the agriculture field. Born and raised on a farm in western Tennessee, when he went on to college, he knew that studying the scientific approach to agriculture would be a field that he would both excel in and be passionate about. He is a former president and member of the board of directors of the Soil and Water Conservation Society and the recipient of a 1980 Fellow Award. He is a former member of the board of directors of the Soil Science Society of America and the recipient of a 1992 Fellow Award and a 1995 Soil Science Education Award. He is also a member of the American Society of Agronomy and the recipient of a 1992 Fellow Award and a 1995 Agronomic Resident Education Award. Furthermore, Dr. Frye is a lifetime member and former member of the board of directors of the Council for Agricultural Science and Technology and the Association of American Feed Control Officials, as well as a lifetime member of the Association of American Plant Food Controls Officials. Involved in his community, Dr. Frye has been a longtime member of the Lexington Lions Club since 2001, where he previously served as chairman of the program committee, on the board of directors, and as vice president and president. In honor of his contributions to the organization, he received a Lion of the Year Award in 2004 and Lexington Lions Hall of Fame Award in 2018. He previously served as chairman of the administrative board at Park United Methodist Church, Cookeville, TN and Trinity Hill United Methodist Church, Lexington, KY. He has been an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Lexington since 2003. Dr. Frye earned several teaching awards, a Science Faculty Fellowship Award from the National Science Foundation and was named Master Builder of Men by The International Farmhouse Fraternity, among other recognitions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in soil science and Master of Science from the University of Tennessee, as well as a Doctor of Philosophy in soil science from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Prior to entering college, Dr. Frye served four years as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Air Force between 1953 and 1957. In his free time, he loved to work with his hands, gardening, doing stone work, woodworking and home improvement projects. Married in 1957 Dr. Frye is survived by his wife Martha (Hoskins) Frye and his two sons, Thomas and John Frye and five grandchildren. Visitation for Dr. Frye will be on Monday, October 5th from 11:00 am 1:00 pm with a celebration of his life following at 1:00 pm with Noel White presiding. Mask usage, social distancing guidelines, and capacity restrictions will be adhered to during these events. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Lions Club or Farmhouse Foundation. To share a remembrance of Dr. Frye or offer condolences to his family, please visit milwardfuneral.com
.