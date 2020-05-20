William Daniel Canter, 32 formerly of Nicholasville, died unexpectedly May 8, 2020 at his home in Bellerose, New York. Will was born August 9, 1987 in Lexington, Kentucky to Teresa Canter and the late Marvin Daniel Canter. Will is survived by his husband, Dennis Tuohey, his sister, Katie Barnes and husband, Brandon Barnes, niece, Riley Kate Barnes, grandmothers, Elizabeth Dean and Faye Canter, brother in law, Danny Tuohey, sister in law, Mary Reopell and his best forever friend, Kara Harp. Besides his father he was preceded in death by grandfathers, Sherman Dean and Edmond Canter. Private Services will be conducted at 12:30 PM Friday, May 22, 2020 at Betts & West Funeral Home. The service will be live streamed on Betts & West Funeral Home Facebook Page, Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dennis Tuohey, Brandon Barnes, Mark Burton, Tyler Burton, Freddie Orange, and Rick Orange. www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 20, 2020.