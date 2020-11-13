1/
Willa Evans
Willa Evans
November 9, 2020
Willa Evans mother of Mike Evans. Service 11:30 am Fri Nov 13th 2020 at Growth Point Church Visit 10:30 am



Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Growth Point Church
NOV
13
Service
11:30 AM
Growth Point Church
November 12, 2020
Dear Fluker Evans Family, We offer our sincere condolences in the loss of your dearly loved and RHI Sister, Willa Evans. She ill be greatly missed for her beautiful smile, kind heart and encouraging words of wisdom. She rarely missed a RHI gathering and remained faithful until the end at all Reunions. We mourn her passing; but we celebrate her Life's journey along the same path that we traveled. Thank God for her Bright Light and Gracefulness. Rest in Heaven our Sister! Sincerely, Rhoda & Les Williams
Les & Rhoda Williams
Friend
