Dear Fluker Evans Family, We offer our sincere condolences in the loss of your dearly loved and RHI Sister, Willa Evans. She ill be greatly missed for her beautiful smile, kind heart and encouraging words of wisdom. She rarely missed a RHI gathering and remained faithful until the end at all Reunions. We mourn her passing; but we celebrate her Life's journey along the same path that we traveled. Thank God for her Bright Light and Gracefulness. Rest in Heaven our Sister! Sincerely, Rhoda & Les Williams

