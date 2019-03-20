CORBIN -Willa Mae Farmer, age 82, of Corbin KY, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ early on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Corbin, KY. Willa was born July 2, 1936 to the late John & Pearl Terrell Blanton. Willa loved the Lord, she loved her family, she loved her friends and she loved the Kentucky Wildcats. She grew up in Corbin and graduated from Lynn Camp High School in 1954. She spent most of her adult life working as a Real Estate agent in Louisville, KY. She moved back to her hometown of Corbin after her retirement in 1995 to live near her lifelong friends. Willa loved to talk and tell stories. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, known as "Nana", to her two grandchildren. Willa is survived by one daughter: Sherri Lynn Farmer; and one son: Kyle Douglas Farmer (Michele LeMaster); and her two grandchildren: Blanton Douglas Farmer and Elizabeth Jane Farmer. Besides her parents, Willa is preceded in death by her Husband: James Willard Farmer; and her brother William Clifford Blanton. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. Speaking: Kyle Farmer & Mary Pennington. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 from 6 to 8 PM in the O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers: Family & Friends. Condolences can be sent at www.oneilfh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Neil-Lawson Funeral Home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary