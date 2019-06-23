Willard Eugene “Gene” Rubarts, 84, husband of Katherine S. Rubarts passed away June 21, 2019. A Kentucky native, he was born to the late Carl and Fern Coffey Rubarts on January 1, 1935 in Casey Co. He earned his B.S. and M.S. in geology at UK and devoted his life to science and the field of oil and gas exploration. During his career, he worked for Exxon, Hunt Oil, Universal Resources, and Valero. Gene’s specialization was the exploration of the Permian, Rocky Mountain, and Anadarko Basins, and he was very passionate and dedicated to the development and advancement of oil and gas exploration. Professional memberships included: AAPG, GSA, and WTGS. Mr. and Mrs. Rubarts moved fourteen times during his career. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, and farmer. In addition to his loving wife of 62 years, he is survived by two daughters, Michelle Rubarts and Carol (Rod) Christ of; grandchildren, Grayson Newell Christ and Colton James Christ; sister Iva Dean Wilson and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held Tuesday, June 25th at Milward-Southland: Visitation from 2pm-3pm, Funeral at 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary