Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Camp Nelson
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Carmical
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard Lee Carmical

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard Lee Carmical Obituary
Willard Lee Carmical, 92 husband of Virginia Peirce Carmical passed away on January 19, 2020 in Lexington. In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, he is survived by three children, Willard Lee, Jr., David (Deborah), and William (Sharrell) Carmical; two brothers, Neville and James (Sharon) Carmical; four grandchildren, Virginia Lindsey Carmical, David Logan (Amy) Carmical, Lauren Lowery, and Kira Carmical; one great-grandson Holden Fuentes and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beckham and Leila Evans Carmical and sister Geraldine Brooks. A Harlan native, he was born on July 3, 1927. His education included his diploma from Kentucky Military Institute and his bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Mr. Carmical was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran. A nearly-life-long Harlan resident, he was co-owner of the Harlan Nehi Bottling Company, served on the board of the Harlan National Bank, president of the Lions Club, and served as a Boy Scout troop leader. He was a long-time member of Harlan Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. His visitation and funeral will take place on Sunday, February 2nd at Milward-Southland, Lexington: Visitation from 1:30 until 3pm, Funeral at 3pm. He will receive military funeral honors at his committal service, on Monday, February 3rd at 10am, Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville. Pallbearers will be Logan Carmical, Clay Carmical, Will Atkins, George Griffin and Brett Setzer. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of the Harlan Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harlan Baptist Church or Gideons International. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Milward Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -