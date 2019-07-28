|
89 of Mt. Vernon, passed from this life on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was born in Rockcastle County, KY on December 19, 1929 the son of John and Eliza Leger Wynn. He was a retired Postmaster and bus driver for Rockcastle County Schools. He was a member of Brindle Ridge Baptist Church, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife, Anna Rimell Wynn; a step-daughter, Sue Mink and husband Gordon; a step-son, Randall Himes and wife Sandi; three sisters, Thelma Stokes, Opal Hendrickson, and Louis Lord; and five step-grandchildren, Andrea Slate and husband Jerry, Wendy King and husband David, Crissey Cash and husband Andrew, Branden Himes and wife Jessica, and McKenzie Himes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marie Wynn; a daughter, Wanda Sue Wynn; a step-son, Jack Himes; a sister, Cynthia Isaacs; and two brothers, Henry Wynn and Edward Wynn. Funeral services for Mr. Wynn will be conducted Tuesday, July 30 at 1:00 PM at the Dowell & Martin Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ron Roberts. Burial will follow in the Rice Cemetery at Fairview. Friends may call at Dowell & Martin Funeral Home from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Monday. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook® page to view Mr. Wynn’s online obituary.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 28, 2019