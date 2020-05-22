Willard Stewart BeattySr.
86, husband of Josephine Beatty, father of Dale (Gwendolyn) Beatty Sr., he is also survived by four grand children, four great grand children , two sisters, Lula Gillispie and Alice Golden and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends. Walk by/ Drive by visitation 10:00am until Noon Saturday Hawkins Taylor Funeral Home. Grave Side service 1:00pm New Vine Church Cemetery

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins-Taylor Funeral Home
425 Race St.
Lexington, KY 40508
859-255-7633
