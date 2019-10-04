Home

Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Crestwood Christian Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Crestwood Christian Church
Willard Tyler Warriner


1917 - 2019
Willard Tyler Warriner Obituary
WARRINER Willard Tyler "Ty", born on Nov. 30, 1917, in Wyoming, OH, died on Oct. 2, 2019 in Lexington. He graduated from Wyoming High School and from the Univ. of Cincinnati. He married Jean (Sunny) Wilson in 1942, who preceded him in 2008. He was a Captain in the Army during WW II, with a specialty in chemical warfare. Mr. Warriner worked as comptroller of Standard Products for most of his career, moving to Lexington in 1952. He was a member of Crestwood Christian Church for the past 10 years, active in the choir, and a proud Rotarian. He is survived by his son, Ted Warriner, 6 nieces and nephews and many grand nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Andrew Warriner. Visitation, Milward-Southland, Fri., Oct. 4, 2019, from 6-8 PM and at 10:30 AM on Saturday at Crestwood Christian Church. Service will be at church on Saturday at 11:00 AM. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 4, 2019
