53, passed away March 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Delores King and the late Cunningham Graves. She is survived by her sisters Patrice D Graves and Jackie G Bartleson, aunts Anna W Davis, Artie Adams, Darnice Dunson, Michelle Graves and Doris Wilson. Her surviving uncles are Blythewood Adams Sr., Marvin Graves, Calvin Graves, Michael Graves, Sherman Graves, and great aunt Nora Williams and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Sat March 14 2020 from 10-12 with the funeral following at Consolidated Baptist Church. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2020