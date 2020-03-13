Home

Willena C.Q. Graves

Willena C.Q. Graves Obituary
53, passed away March 9, 2020. She was the daughter of Delores King and the late Cunningham Graves. She is survived by her sisters Patrice D Graves and Jackie G Bartleson, aunts Anna W Davis, Artie Adams, Darnice Dunson, Michelle Graves and Doris Wilson. Her surviving uncles are Blythewood Adams Sr., Marvin Graves, Calvin Graves, Michael Graves, Sherman Graves, and great aunt Nora Williams and a host of relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Sat March 14 2020 from 10-12 with the funeral following at Consolidated Baptist Church. Arrangements Fender Funeral Directors
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 13, 2020
